Bitcoin surpasses $37,100 updating its all-time high

Bitcoin grew by 0.57% and in its peak reached $37,168, according to CoinDesk web portal, Trend reports citing TASS.

Thus, the price of the cryptocurrency has updated its historical maximum.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.