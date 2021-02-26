Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 421,000 in past day, WHO reports

World 26 February 2021 02:30 (UTC+04:00)
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 421,000 in past day, WHO reports

More than 421,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 112.2 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:20 Moscow time on February 25, as many as 112,209,815 novel coronavirus cases and 2,490,776 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 421,407 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10.508.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 41% of the COVID-19 daily tally (176,512 cases). Next are North and South America (173,654 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (31,081 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (27,955,338), India (11,046,914), Brazil (10,257,875), Russia (4,212,100), the United Kingdom (4,144,581), France (3,597,495), Spain (3,170,644), Italy (2,848,564), Turkey (2,665,194), Germany (2,414,687), Colombia (2,233,589), and Argentina (2,080,824).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
UAE resumes issuing travel visa for Iranians
UAE resumes issuing travel visa for Iranians
UAE establishes executive office to combat money laundering, terror financing
UAE establishes executive office to combat money laundering, terror financing
Oil prices hit 13-month highs on tighter supplies, Fed assurance on low rates
Oil prices hit 13-month highs on tighter supplies, Fed assurance on low rates
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan may use LIDAR technology in liberated lands - Innovation Agency ICT 04:32
Azerbaijan expecting growth in number of grocery outlets Business 04:29
Azerbaijan’s oil supplies to Croatia up in 2020 Oil&Gas 04:29
Georgia reveals TOP-5 banks with highest value of residential houses Finance 04:28
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 421,000 in past day, WHO reports World 02:30
Canada to join U.S. mission to moon Other News 00:42
29 years later: Azerbaijan marks tragic date of Khojaly genocide Politics 00:01
ByteDance agrees to $92 million privacy settlement with U.S. TikTok users Other News 25 February 23:37
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 2.5 mln - Johns Hopkins University World 25 February 22:43
Georgia approves draft agreement with largest oil company in Eastern Europe Oil&Gas 25 February 21:50
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Belarus year-on-year Business 25 February 21:49
UAE resumes issuing travel visa for Iranians Iran 25 February 21:36
Head of parliamentary committee talks agricultural activity in liberated Azerbaijani lands Economy 25 February 21:02
AZAL to start to make special flights from Baku to Kyiv Transport 25 February 20:56
OSCE PA Vice-President names Azerbaijan's challenges in post-Karabakh conflict period Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 February 20:55
Khojaly genocide - criminal act committed against mankind, against humanity, MP says Politics 25 February 20:17
Azerbaijani FM, Israeli ambassador discuss prospects for development of bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 19:47
Russian journalists horrified by Azerbaijani Aghdam city's destruction Politics 25 February 19:41
Netherlands Trading House may open in Azerbaijan Business 25 February 19:20
Supplies of 'Iskander' missiles to Armenia must be stopped – Russian expert Commentary 25 February 19:03
Baku hosts meeting with Pakistani military delegation Politics 25 February 18:57
Pakistani FWO talks interest to co-op with Azerbaijan in infrastructure projects Business 25 February 18:35
Azerbaijani president receives Signify representatives via video format (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 18:31
OSCE MG should support post-conflict rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories - OSCE PA VP Politics 25 February 18:27
Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE looks to visit Azerbaijan Politics 25 February 18:25
Italy's share in Azerbaijani oil export in 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 25 February 18:02
Azerbaijani satellites to provide HD broadcasting to West Africa region ICT 25 February 18:02
Hungary-Azerbaijan cooperation on ACG, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline can expand to new areas Oil&Gas 25 February 18:00
Khazar Consortium opens again tender for service maintenance in Turkmenistan Tenders 25 February 17:56
Conversations ongoing on potential projects between Turkmenistan, UK Business 25 February 17:40
Uzbekistan’s fiscal policy to continue supporting economic recovery - Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 25 February 17:32
Payment card turnover in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 25 February 17:29
Azerbaijan’s crude oil export to China up Oil&Gas 25 February 17:25
Hungary eyes including Azerbaijani gas in country’s future energy mix Oil&Gas 25 February 17:24
Azerbaijani market of great interest to Russian Perm region's business circles Business 25 February 17:23
Azerbaijan reports 142 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 25 February 17:18
Azerbaijan discloses volume of foreign trade operations with Russia in Jan. 2021 Business 25 February 17:18
Azerbaijan to use new 'cloud' technologies in audit during 2021 - Chamber of Auditors Business 25 February 17:18
Volume of loans issued by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 25 February 17:12
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 25 February 17:10
OSCE ready to deploy mediation missions for sustained peace in Azerbaijani liberated territories - president Politics 25 February 17:08
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of gas leakage detection services Tenders 25 February 17:08
Fitch projects share of state-owned banks in Uzbekistan to reduce Finance 25 February 16:59
"Sign of Khojaly" film demonstrated within "Justice for Khojaly" campaign (VIDEO) Politics 25 February 16:58
OIC SecGen pays tribute to those who lost their lives in Khojaly genocide Politics 25 February 16:57
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to deepen economic co-op with Hungary Business 25 February 16:56
Moderna sees $18.4 billion in sales from COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 US 25 February 16:50
Swiss agriculture technologies to be introduced in Kazakhstan's Almaty Business 25 February 16:48
Tesla short-sellers sitting on $3.5 billion weekly profits Finance 25 February 16:47
Azerbaijani FM receives Pakistani FWO's Director General (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 16:28
Resident of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district injured as result of mine explosion Politics 25 February 16:26
Georgia creating new council to develop state enterprise reform strategy Business 25 February 16:24
Uzbekistan approves investment agreements on construction of wind farms in Bukhara region Oil&Gas 25 February 16:24
Iran's raw steel exports shrink Finance 25 February 16:20
Dutch company sets up concrete production plant in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Uzbekistan 25 February 16:16
Georgian Railway to resume passenger transportation Transport 25 February 16:15
Azerbaijan records growth of debit cards in January 2021 Finance 25 February 16:12
Azerbaijani company signs contracts for transportation of aluminum products to Turkey Transport 25 February 16:09
Russia increasing supplies to Turkey along BTK railway Transport 25 February 16:08
Main share of Czech investments in Georgia falls on energy sector Business 25 February 16:00
Oil refining volumes decrease in Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 25 February 15:59
Azerbaijan communications ministry working on stabilizing Internet in districts ICT 25 February 15:53
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig, MERKABA-SOFT companies sign contract Business 25 February 15:52
Payments of Azerbaijani insurance companies double Finance 25 February 15:52
Data on cotton yarn sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 25 February 15:40
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company reports lower annual oil transportation volumes Oil&Gas 25 February 15:39
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas sees decrease in 2020 oil extraction Oil&Gas 25 February 15:38
Azerbaijan sees Jan.2021 growth of national currency deposits in local banks Finance 25 February 15:34
Georgia plans to hinder construction of plastics recycling plant in Kutaisi FIZ Construction 25 February 15:34
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 25 Society 25 February 15:31
AzTV will investigate historical assasinations (PHOTO) Society 25 February 15:17
Kazakhstan eyes to host meeting of Turkic Council countries' energy ministers in 2022 Oil&Gas 25 February 15:15
Zarif urges South Korea to release Iran's blocked assets Politics 25 February 15:00
UK eager to restart U.S. talks on tariff removal Europe 25 February 14:55
Saipem expects capex to rise in 2021 Oil&Gas 25 February 14:49
Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces winner of tender for survey on household plans Finance 25 February 14:49
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data on revenues of Azerbaijani insurance companies Finance 25 February 14:49
Number of trucks crossing through Iran's Jolfa border checkpoint revealed Business 25 February 14:36
German companies eye 'green economy' dev't projects in Kazakhstan Business 25 February 14:34
Kazakh investors interested in several sectors of Turkish economy Turkey 25 February 14:32
Assets of pawnshops and microcredit organizations in Uzbekistan increase Finance 25 February 14:17
Kazakhstan's major copper company reveals its 2021 production guidance Business 25 February 14:14
Turkey's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Jan.2021 Business 25 February 14:13
Azerbaijani president takes part in ceremony of providing families of martyrs, disabled with apartments (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 14:12
Details of import-export via Iran's Bushehr Province announced Transport 25 February 14:09
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shaghan Rehabilitation Pension (PHOTO) Politics 25 February 13:56
KAZ Minerals provides update on Baimskaya Project in co-op with Russia Business 25 February 13:55
Military coup attempt in Armenia - PM inviting supporters to Republic Square Armenia 25 February 13:44
Uzbek agriculture ministry to create system to monitor irrigated lands Uzbekistan 25 February 13:41
Pashinyan dismisses head of General Staff Armenia 25 February 13:41
Armenian General Staff demands Pashinyan's resignation Armenia 25 February 13:33
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand down Finance 25 February 13:30
Azerbaijan privatizes several district public properties via auctions Business 25 February 13:20
Turkmenistan prepares to host transport conference for landlocked developing countries Transport 25 February 13:20
Bakcell launches internet package for online education and work Society 25 February 13:18
Iran starts exporting products from Tombak port Oil&Gas 25 February 13:15
Georgian PM appoints Vice PMs Georgia 25 February 13:14
Extraction from Iran's South Pars gas field exceeds plan Oil&Gas 25 February 13:08
Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals reports increase in revenues Business 25 February 13:08
TOP-5 trading partners of Azerbaijan in Jan. 2021 Business 25 February 13:07
All news