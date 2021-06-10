Morocco seizes 1 tonne of cannabis

The Moroccan navy seized on Wednesday in the Strait of Gibraltar 1 tonne of cannabis and arrested three Spanish nationals over alleged drug smuggling, official news agency MAP reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The operation occurred off the coast of the Moroccan town of Ksar-Sghir, and was made possible by collaboration with a navy radar station at Morocco's Mediterranean coast, it added.

The three suspects, the equipment and the cargo were handed over to the Moroccan Gendarmerie in the port of Ksar-Sghir for investigation, the report said.