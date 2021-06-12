Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.99 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,990,089 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 133,855 while 4,489,665 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,722,086 while the northern African country Morocco reported 522,765 cases as of Friday.