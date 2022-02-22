Date of UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The meeting of the UN Security Council, dedicated to the situation around Ukraine, is scheduled for Monday at 21:00 (05:00 Moscow time Tuesday), a source said in the Permanent Mission of Russia to the World Organization, Trend reports.

According to a source in the delegation of one of the Western countries, the event is being convened on the initiative of Albania, Great Britain, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, the USA, Ukraine and France.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Monday that the Security Council "should demand from Russia respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine." According to her, Moscow's recognition of the independence of the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" "threatens the international order" that has existed since the end of World War II.