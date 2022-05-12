Chinese jet aborts takeoff, catches fire, causing minor injuries

China's Tibet Airlines said all passengers and crew had been evacuated from an Airbus A319 plane that caught fire after an aborted takeoff in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There were no deaths and only minor injuries among the 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, the airline said in a statement, which did not cite the number injured.

Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport said in a statement more than 40 passengers had minor injuries.

The left side of the front of the aircraft caught fire in the incident at 8:09 a.m. local time (0009 GMT), according to the airport, which said an investigation was under way.