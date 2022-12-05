Many Chinese and Russian banks working through national payment systems — China’s PM

Many financial institutions of China and Russia have already been connected to national payment systems and are working through them, China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang said at the 27th regular meeting of Prime Ministers of Russia and China staged via the videoconference, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have gradual cooperation underway in the sphere of payment systems and bank cards. Many our banks have already been connected to payment systems of each other," Li Keqiang noted.

"This is rather important for smooth functioning of supply chains and production," the Chinese Prime Minister noted.