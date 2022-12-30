Pelé closely associated with Brazil's image abroad - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Pelé is closely associated with Brazil's image abroad, the Embassy of the Federative Republic of Brazil in Azerbaijan said, following the death of the football legend, Trend reports.

"The Embassy informs, with immense grief, of the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, on December 29, 2022. The King of Football projected, like few others, the name of Brazil abroad throughout his career. There is no place in the world that does not know the name of Pelé and, through him, Brazil. Wherever he went, he attracted crowds that were delighted with his spectacular football and his always generous and outstanding presence," the message said.

Elected the athlete of the 20th century in 1980, he was three times world champion for the Brazilian national football team, in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and is considered the best player in the history of the sport by numerous organizations and entities, the embassy added.