UK to add IRGC to terrorist groups list in coming weeks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The British authorities are going to recognize the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization in the coming weeks, Trend reports, citing the Daily Telegraph.

If the IRGC is included in the list of terrorist organizations, belonging to it, as well as participation in its events, wearing its symbols and supporting its activities will become a criminal offense in the UK.

The publication noted that the recognition of the IRGC as a terrorist organization is supported by Interior Minister Suella Braverman and her deputy Tom Tugendhat, who is considered the main author of the initiative.

In total, since 2000, after the adoption of the relevant legislation, 78 organizations have been recognized as terrorist in the UK. On November 16, the head of the British MI5 counterintelligence service, Ken McCallum, claimed that the Iranian authorities had made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or kill critics of Tehran living in the UK.

In December, the EU imposed sanctions on the IRGC for "executions and violence against innocent people." Prior to that, the EU authorities stated that they were considering adding the Islamic Revolutionary Guards to the terrorist list. Meanwhile, the US added the IRGC to the terrorist list in 2019.