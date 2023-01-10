Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized in US with abdominal pain

Brazilian far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with abdominal pain, his wife said Monday, following reports he was receiving treatment in a Florida hospital a day after his supporters invaded the seat of power in Brasilia, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Brazil’s O Globo newspaper said Bolsonaro, 67, was admitted to AdventHealth Celebration acute care hospital outside Orlando, Florida, where the former president traveled two days before the end of his term on December 31.

Bolsonaro “is under observation in the hospital, due to abdominal discomfort stemming from the stabbing attack he suffered in 2018” during his winning presidential campaign, Michelle Bolsonaro wrote on Instagram.