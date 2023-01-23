Chris Hipkins elected as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister

Chris Hipkins, the minister of education, police and the public service, on Sunday was elected as the new leader of New Zealand’s ruling Labor Party and the next prime minister, according to the New Zealand Herald, Trend reports citing TASS.

He’s set to succeed Jacinda Ardern, who announced she was resigning.

Ardern is now expected to submit her resignation and Hipkins will then be sworn in to his post as the country’s 41st prime minister. The next prime minister, who has earned the nickname of Chris Fix It Hipkins as he often was given crisis management jobs in the government, is scheduled to chair his first cabinet meeting on January 25.

He picked Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy. Sepuloni is currently a minister with portfolios including social development and employment.