Nigerians vote for new president, braving long delays in hope of bringing change

Officials counted votes in Nigeria's elections on Saturday, with people hoping for a reset after years of worsening violence and hardship under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, undeterred by delays at some polling stations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Officials counted votes in Nigeria's elections on Saturday, with people hoping for a reset after years of worsening violence and hardship under outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, undeterred by delays at some polling stations.

The electoral commission said the official results could be expected from late on Sunday. By the evening, some polling stations were already counting ballots, while voting was still going on at others and had not taken place elsewhere.

Some voting was now expected to take place on Sunday.

Whoever wins will face a litany of crises. Africa's most populous nation is struggling with Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, an epidemic of kidnappings for ransom, conflict between herders and farmers, shortages of cash, fuel and power, as well as deep-rooted corruption and poverty.

Reuters reporters at locations across the country saw some polling stations closing at the planned time of 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) while others had yet to open.