G7 leaders to adopt documents on economy, regional environment at summit in Japan

Japan together with its G7 partners has begun the process of agreeing on documents to be adopted at the May summit in Hiroshima, the NHK TV channel reported on Sunday, citing government sources, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to their information, the sides are working on the content of a joint statement in two areas: the economy and the regional situation. One of the main topics of discussion at the upcoming ministerial meetings and the G7 summit will be the situation around Ukraine. Particular attention will be paid to this issue during the Foreign Ministers Meeting in mid-April.

The economic agenda, especially the impact of price hikes on the global economy and future response measures, will be the main topic of the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the association, which will be held just before the summit in May.

Japan is chairing the G7 this year and will hold the association’s summit in Hiroshima in May.