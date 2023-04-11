Meeting of 'Caspian Five' planned to be held this year in Russia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The meeting of the ‘Caspian Five’ is planned to be held this year in Russia, the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Kazakh colleague Murat Nurtleu, Trend reports.

"Regular meetings of the Foreign Ministers of the ‘Caspian Five’ will help deepen cooperation in the region, and we are planning such a meeting this year in Russia," Lavrov noted.

He stressed that the key task in the Caspian area is the speedy implementation of the agreements and initiatives which were formulated after the VI Caspian Summit and the II Caspian Economic Forum.

The Caspian Summit is the common name for the meetings of the heads of the five Caspian states (Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan - the so-called ‘Caspian Five’), which have been held since 2002.