EU committed to ongoing financial support for Palestinians - Josep Borrell

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The review of the EU's assistance for Palestine announced by the European Commission will not suspend the due payments, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said, Trend reports.

“The suspension of the payments - punishing all the Palestinian people - would have damaged the EU interests in the region and would have only further emboldened terrorists,” he wrote on his page on X.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi announced that the European Commission “will be suspending all payments for Palestinians”. However, the statement has been clarified later. Although, the EU is still going to review its project portfolio for Palestine and postpone all the budget proposals.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The rocket attack killed more than 800 people and injured 2,200.

The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war" and fired back with launch of the "Swords of Iron" operation.