Spotify has officially stopped working in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The sole legal entity representing Spotify's streaming music service in Russia has ceased operations, having been officially liquidated since December 14, Trend reports.

Spotify LLC was initially registered in the Russian Federation on January 13, 2014. On February 6, 2023, the service submitted a request for liquidation. The Swedish music service ceased its operations in Russia on April 11, 2022, citing a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing circumstances.

The service's official website specified that all Spotify services would no longer be accessible in Russia, but users could reactivate their accounts in another country through the user settings.