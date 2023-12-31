Number of killed in Gaza Strip announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached more than 21.8 thousand people since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health says, Trend reports.

According to information, more than 150 people were killed in the Gaza Strip during the day, and another 286 people were injured. The total number of wounded exceeded 56.4 thousand people.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.