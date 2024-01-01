Japan issues tsunami warning after 7.4 magnitude earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. A 7.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture.

Japanese media has informed the relevant institutions of the country about this, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred at 16:10 local time. In addition to Ishikawa, authorities have issued a tsunami warning for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures. The wave height in the sea is expected to reach 5 meters. Evacuation of the population from the coastal zone has begun.