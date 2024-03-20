China successfully launches new satellite for its lunar program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. China launched the Queqiao 2 (Magpie Bridge-2) satellite to promote lunar exploration, China National Space Administration says, Trend reports.

The Administration reported that the satellite launch mission was successful.

According to the information, the Long March 8 launch vehicle carrying the satellite was launched from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province at 8:31 a.m. local time. 24 minutes after launch, the satellite left the launch vehicle and entered a transfer orbit.