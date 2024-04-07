Argentine football coach remains in talks over Messi's participation in Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Argentine national team and Inter Miami footballer Lionel Messi may take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the head coach of the U-23 national team Javier Mascherano said, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

He noted that although the participation in Paris 2024 of the 37-year-old forward, who will play in the America's Cup in the main national team this summer, seems unlikely, negotiations continue.

"I talked to him, we sent a formal offer to join us for the Olympics. Our negotiations are still ongoing. We have time until Paris 2024. Meanwhile, we have to take into account that the America's Cup will take place in June-July. Since the Olympic soccer tournament starts on July 24, Messi will have to participate in two major tournaments in a row," Mascherano said.

