Russian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in the Middle East by telephone with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports citing Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The focus was on the situation in the Middle East. The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed his Russian counterpart about the measures taken by Tehran in response to the April 1 Israeli airstrike on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, which resulted in the death of Iranian officials.

As noted, additional escalation of the situation in the region and new dangerous provocative actions could lead to increased tension in the Middle East. Preventing such scenarios and eliminating their root causes should be the subject of special priority attention of the UN Security Council,” the diplomatic department said.