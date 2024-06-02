Yemen's Houthis attack US aircraft carrier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Yemen's Houthis again attacked the US Navy aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower, as well as an American destroyer, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari said, Trend reports.

The US Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier was reportedly hit by multiple missiles and drones in the northern Red Sea. Yahya Sari stressed that this is “the second operation against an aircraft carrier in the last 24 hours.”

He said the Houthis also carried out operations against the US destroyer and commercial ships Abliani and Maina in the Red Sea, as well as the Aloraiq in the Indian Ocean.