Moroccan airline cancels 4 flights amid continuing tension with pilots

After canceling 10 flights on Friday, Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced to cancel another four flights on Saturday as "social tensions" with pilots continue, Xinhua reported.

RAM said that the cancellations included flights between Morocco's largest airport in Casablanca and France's Orly in Paris Orly and Geneva in Switzerland.

Tensions between RAM and its pilots have intensified since Monday, as the two parties failed to reach an agreement after months of negotiations.

The pilots association said in a statement on Friday that a "heavy social climate" prevails over the company, adding that it has "exacerbated by 20 months of sterile social dialogue."

On Tuesday, RAM Director Abdelhamid Addou criticized in a letter to the association what he called "the absence of willingness to see the company's development," stressing that organizing a strike "will have devastating effect" on the company.

