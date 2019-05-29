Terrorists prepare chemical attack in Syria's Aleppo

Militants from Al Nusra terrorist group are preparing explosives-laden cars and rockets equipped with toxic agents for an attack on the residential areas of the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, Ahmad Kazem, the head of the Syrian Human Rights Network said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Al Nusra terrorists prepare car bombs filled with chlorine, white phosphorus and phosphates as well as Grad and Elephant rockets equipped with poisonous substances for attacks on residential areas of the city of Aleppo," Kazem said.

According to human rights activists, the terrorists plan to use poisonous substances in the areas to accuse the Syrian army of chemical attack.

Earlier in May, the US State Department of State said Washington was collecting information regarding a chemical weapons attack in Syria that had allegedly been carried out by the Syrian government over the weekend.

