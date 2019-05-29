Terrorists prepare chemical attack in Syria's Aleppo

29 May 2019 08:40 (UTC+04:00)

Militants from Al Nusra terrorist group are preparing explosives-laden cars and rockets equipped with toxic agents for an attack on the residential areas of the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, Ahmad Kazem, the head of the Syrian Human Rights Network said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Al Nusra terrorists prepare car bombs filled with chlorine, white phosphorus and phosphates as well as Grad and Elephant rockets equipped with poisonous substances for attacks on residential areas of the city of Aleppo," Kazem said.

According to human rights activists, the terrorists plan to use poisonous substances in the areas to accuse the Syrian army of chemical attack.

Earlier in May, the US State Department of State said Washington was collecting information regarding a chemical weapons attack in Syria that had allegedly been carried out by the Syrian government over the weekend.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian army repels another Nusra front attack on Kafr Nabudah
Arab World 05:08
Syrian government army regains control over Kafr Nabuda in Hama governorate
World 27 May 04:02
Terrorists to use truck bombs to break through syrian army lines
Arab World 25 May 00:30
Over 100 people killed, 200,000 displaced in NW Syria: UN
Arab World 24 May 01:18
Turkey's Trade Ministry discloses trade turnover with Syria
Turkey 23 May 17:33
10 die daily in battered camp in southeastern Syria
Arab World 23 May 01:36
Latest
Huawei asks U.S. court to declare defense bill 'unconstitutional'
China 08:05
Oil prices fall as economic concerns outweigh supply risks
Oil&Gas 07:22
Azerbaijan's output of oil products increase
Oil&Gas 07:11
Papua New Guinea PM formally resigns after weeks of political chaos
Other News 06:57
Mexico issues arrest warrant for ex-Pemex CEO in anti-graft push
Other News 06:07
French President Macron says key EU posts should be held by 'strong leaders'
Europe 05:52
Syrian army repels another Nusra front attack on Kafr Nabudah
Arab World 05:08
Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit arms depots in Yemeni capital
Arab World 04:20
U.S. may suspend training of Turkish pilots for F-35 jets over Russia missile deal
US 04:03