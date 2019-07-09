ARAMCO awards $18 billion in contracts to boost output capacity at Marjan, Berri oilfields

9 July 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Aramco has awarded 34 contracts with a total value of $18 billion for engineering, procurement and construction projects at its Marjan and Berri oil fields, a statement from the company said, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

ARAMCO plans to boost production capacity at the two fields by 550,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude oil and 2.5 billion standard cubic feet a day of gas, according to the statement.

The company’s maximum sustained oil output capacity is currently 12 million barrels per day, the statement added.

