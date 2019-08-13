Blasts from Iraqi militia weapons depot kill one, injure 29

13 August 2019 08:49 (UTC+04:00)

A large fire broke out on Monday at a weapons depot run by an Iraqi militia group, causing explosions heard across Baghdad, killing one person and injuring 29 others, authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The depot, run by a militia group under the umbrella of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was located inside a federal police base in the southern suburbs of Baghdad.

The facility stored short-range and Katyusha missiles, a security source told Reuters.

The fire set off some of the rockets which struck neighborhoods several kilometers (miles) away and injuring mainly children, said Qasim al-Attabi, a spokesman for the district’s health directorate.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif Badr said most of the wounded were discharged from area hospitals with light wounds.

A police source said the fire was probably caused by negligence leading to poor storage conditions and high temperatures. The Interior Ministry ordered an investigation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
13 injured in central Baghdad after Munitions explode at Ammunition Depot
Arab World 12 August 22:55
U.S. service member killed in Iraq: coalition statement
US 10 August 20:13
Iran seizes Iraqi oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf
Iran 4 August 22:10
Turkish forces neutralize 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 4 August 18:23
Iraqi intelligence says IS recruits women for terrorist attacks
Other News 4 August 14:41
Police chief, 2 senior officers sacked over escape of 15 inmates from Baghdad jail
World 4 August 05:10
Latest
Iran discloses volume of wheat bought from farmers
Economy 09:25
Iran reveals volume of natural gas production
Business 09:20
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:16
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss prospects of business partnership
Economy 09:15
Number of payroll card holders increases in Azerbaijani private sector
Business 09:09
Trump considering North Korea envoy as next ambassador to Russia: source
US 08:29
Brazil prosecutors seek to bar Bolsonaro's son as envoy to U.S.
Other News 08:18
EIB financing to Azerbaijan could be complemented with technical assistance for projects preparation
Finance 08:00
Man killed in northwest London
Europe 07:40