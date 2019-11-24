34 illegal immigrants with infectious disease deported from eastern Libya

24 November 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Illegal Immigration Control Department of the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk on Saturday deported 34 Egyptian and Sudanese illegal immigrants to their countries, Alwasat news site reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The deported immigrants were infected with AIDS and hepatitis, Alwasat said.

The illegal immigrants were deported through the Egyptian border, after they were arrested a few days ago in the city when the Municipal Council of Tobruk demanded the authorities concerned "immediately deport any expatriate carrying an infectious disease."

Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe from Libya as the country has been mired in insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Shelters in Libya are crowded with thousands of migrants rescued at sea or arrested by Libyan security services despite international calls to close them.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 8,600 illegal immigrants have been sent to detention centers in Libya this year, where the United Nations documented "unacceptable conditions, violations of human rights and disappearances."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Eastern Libya authorities stop plane from rival territory
Other News 14 November 23:12
Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions
Other News 10 November 17:04
Nearly 200 illegal immigrants deported from Libya
Other News 10 November 08:54
7 eastern-based Libyan army soldiers captured during clashes in southern Tripoli: report
Other News 4 November 04:13
Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Seraj embarks on Azerbaijan visit
Politics 24 October 22:51
131 illegal immigrants deported from Libya
World 24 October 07:40
Latest
Record number vote in Hong Kong
China 11:01
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 23-Nov. 24
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Canada's new foreign minister says he pressed China on detainees
Other News 09:28
Turkey's steel exports to Israel up (Exclusive)
Turkey 09:11
149 migrants rescued in shipwreck off Italian coast
Europe 09:00
Hong Kong voters queue up early over fears of later clashes
Other News 08:32
Romania's Iohannis hopes for new presidential term to boost rule of law
Europe 07:55
Guinea Bissau votes for president after weeks of political upset
Other News 07:13
Tirana Int'l Fair kicks off
Europe 06:43