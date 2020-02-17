S&P warns coronavirus travel restrictions could hurt Dubai's hospitality industry
Dubai’s hospitality industry is most at risk in the Gulf Arab states region from being negatively impacted by travel restrictions associated with the new coronavirus outbreak, ratings agency S&P Global said in a research note, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
S&P said the travel restrictions could weigh on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.
It said the UAE’s Dubai, which saw almost 1 million Chinese visitors last year, could see the biggest impact.
