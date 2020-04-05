Egypt confirms 5 more deaths from COVID-19, 71 in total

Egypt on Saturday reported five new deaths from the COVID-19 infection, bringing the pandemic fatalities in the country to 71, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Khaled Megahed, spokesman for Egyptian Health Ministry, announced that all five new deaths from the novel coronavirus were Egyptian citizens.

He added that 85 new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed, bringing the total number of infections to 1,070. All the new cases were Egyptians, who are either returnees from abroad or had contact with the previous confirmed cases.

He added that 241 patients in Egypt have recovered from the disease and left quarantine hospitals.

Egypt started on March 25 a two-week nighttime curfew as a key part of the country's precautionary measures to curb the spread of the highly infectious virus.

Egypt has also suspended schools and universities, halted flights, closed entertainment places, stopped mass prayers in mosques and churches, and shut down museums and archeological sites to stem the pandemic.