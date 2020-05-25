Syrian troops destroy terrorist unit in southwest of Raqqa province

Units of the Syrian army have liquidated a group of Islamic State terrorists during an operation in the southwest of Raqqa province, the Al-Masdar online newspaper said, Trend reports citing TASS.

It said the government troops had conducted a mop-up operation near the city of Salmiya, from where militants had been attacking military convoys on a regular basis.

"Members of the gang were tracked down and destroyed, as a result of which the safety of traffic on the highway from Homs to Raqqa and from Hama to Deir ez-Zor was ensured," a Syrian military taking part in the operation told the news portal. According to him, now the troops are facing the task to protect oil wells in that area, in particular on the al-Taim field.