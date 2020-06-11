Flydubai extends salary cuts, puts pilots on unpaid leave
United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has indefinitely extended the period of reduced pay for employees and placed dozens of pilots on unpaid leave for one year, company sources said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Without providing further details, a flydubai spokeswoman said some staff had been offered unpaid leave and that no employees had been made redundant.
