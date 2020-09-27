Explosion kills 7 in Syria's Hasakah

Seven civilians were killed on Saturday by a car bomb explosion in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah, state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The car bomb exploded at the southern entrance of the city of Ras al-Ayn in the countryside of Hasakah, said SANA.

It added that two children were among the killed civilians.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven civilians were killed and 10 others wounded by the explosion.

It said the blast rocked the industrial zone south of Ras al-Ayn.

The explosion is latest in a string of explosions that hit Ras al-Ayn as a result of the state of lawlessness in the region.