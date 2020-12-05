Arab League welcomes Kuwait's efforts to "heal Arab rifts"

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit praised on Friday Kuwait's efforts to "heal Arab rifts", Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, Aboul-Gheit said he is following the current efforts and good offices of Kuwait to "heal the Arab rift and eliminate the causes of disagreement among a number of Arab countries."

The Arab League chief stressed that restoring confidence among Arab countries and removing the roots of the problems that led to disputes are the only ways to end the differences.

Aboul-Gheit's remarks came hours after Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said in a statement that "fruitful" talks involving Gulf countries were held recently.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic blockade on Qatar since June 2017, alleging that the gas-rich Gulf country supports terrorism and interferes in their domestic affairs.

They have been asking for a list of demands which Qatar has to implement in order to revive ties.

Qatar has repeatedly denied the charges, calling it "unjustified" and "baseless," and refused the demands, citing them as interference in its sovereignty.