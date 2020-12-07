Al Karam Textile Mills signs six-year license for home textiles with Gap Inc.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

Trend:

Al Karam Textile Mills has signed a six-year license for home textiles with Gap Inc., a San Francisco-based clothing retail company, for North America and Mexico, becoming the first home textiles company from Pakistan to have entered the brand licensing space in the international market.

In a statement on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Adviser for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood felicitated Al Karam Textile Mills for signing the six-year license for home textiles with Gap Inc.

The adviser said that it will go a long way for its integration into the Global Value Chain, supported by a focus on Research and development (R&D) to find innovative solutions.

“I urge exporters to make such efforts for integration into the Global Value Chain, which is one of the focus areas in the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework,” Abdul Razak Dawood said.

Earlier in another statement on Twitter, the adviser warned of the gas shortage in the winter; however, he said that the government has decided that for the Export-Oriented Industry, there will be no outages of gas supply.

The adviser said that if such gas outages do occur, exporters must inform the Ministry of Commerce so that it can be brought to the attention of the concerned ministry to take corrective action.