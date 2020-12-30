27 killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands

Arab World 30 December 2020 22:34 (UTC+04:00)
27 killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 27 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Hours after the attack, a second explosion was heard around Aden’s Maasheq presidential palace where the cabinet members including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, as well as the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, had been taken to safely, residents and local media said.

In the airport attack, loud blasts and gunfire were heard shortly after the plane arrived from Riyadh, witnesses said. A local security source said three mortar shells had landed on the airport’s hall.

Aden health official Mohamed Robeid gave the death figure and said 50 people were wounded, adding the death toll could rise. Medecins Sans Frontieres aid group earlier said 17 people had been treated for wounds at its hospital in Aden.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israeli auto-tech co Foresight prices $26m offering
Israeli auto-tech co Foresight prices $26m offering
Israel, Morocco discuss economic collaborations after peace deal
Israel, Morocco discuss economic collaborations after peace deal
Israel speeds vaccines, locks down in hope of March exit from pandemic
Israel speeds vaccines, locks down in hope of March exit from pandemic
Loading Bars
Latest
Pakistan invites Afghan businessmen to join CPEC Other News 23:27
Former President of Israel congratulates President Aliyev Politics 22:48
27 killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands Arab World 22:34
US Assistant Secretary of State hopes for US-Georgia partnership intensification Georgia 22:11
Checkpoints on border with China to be closed temporarily Kyrgyzstan 21:53
Iran to buy COVID-19 vaccine from reliable foreign companies - Minister Society 21:50
Foreign tourists face limited curfew on New Year's amid pandemic in Turkey Turkey 21:47
Current account deficit to widen in Georgia - IMF Business 21:24
Azerbaijan to work over economic recovery in 2021 Finance 20:47
Ambassador Sharp looks forward to expanding UK’s support for IDP communities in Azerbaijan Politics 20:41
US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people (VIDEO) Politics 19:50
Iran, Azerbaijan hold meeting on construction of bridge over Astarachay Construction 19:13
Prime Minister of Bulgaria sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 18:04
President of International Shooting Sport Federation sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 18:04
Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 18:01
Azerbaijani FM, head of ICRC delegation discuss current situation in region (PHOTO) Politics 18:01
Azerbaijan, FAO completing dev't of co-op program for 2021-2025 Business 18:00
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 17:59
Volume of goods and services exported from Uzbekistan for 11M2020 decreases Uzbekistan 17:54
Iran reveals data on electricity generation Oil&Gas 17:53
Azerbaijan reports 4,067 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:53
CEO A-Level Education Center talks what draws people’s attention to education in Australia and why is it worth our attention (PHOTO) Other News 17:50
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 17:43
Status of Kazakh oil and gas projects for Dec. 2020 Oil&Gas 17:43
Azerbaijan raises volume of cashless operations by late 4Q2020 Finance 17:37
Number of Uzbeks who received vaccine against COVID-19 disclosed Uzbekistan 17:27
EBRD to support packaging manufacturer in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Finance 17:26
Georgia to introduce additional verification at border checkpoints Transport 17:25
Amount of sales through Azerbaijan's Azexport portal disclosed Business 17:24
Heads of Azerbaijan's and Armenia's security services meet in Moscow Politics 17:24
Uzbekistan exports largest amount of persimmons to Kazakhstan Business 17:23
Turkmenistan's Demiryollary opens tender to buy materials for railway bridges Tenders 17:20
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Uchunju Agali village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:11
Azerbaijan names growing economic activities despite COVID-19 pandemic Economy 17:10
System-wide regulatory capital ratios declines marginally in Georgia Business 17:06
Iran still unable to get its debt payments from Iraq Finance 16:57
Winter grain sowing completed in Azerbaijan Economy 16:56
Iran boosts pistachio exports Business 16:46
Iran and Iraq trade remains unchanged Business 16:44
Kazakhstan launches local poultry farms for import substitution in agriculture sector Kazakhstan 16:35
Georgia tightens regulations on oil products Oil&Gas 16:28
Electricity generation decreases in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Oil&Gas 16:28
Azerbaijani expenses on ships, floating structures' import continue to grow Business 16:22
Georgia reveals volume of honey exported to Italy ICT 16:20
Nargis Book: Special issue dedicated to Karabakh (VIDEO) Society 16:14
Azerbaijan records growth in 11M2020 number of state websites ICT 16:12
Uzbekistan’s 2021-2023 investment program approved Uzbekistan 16:10
Iran declares amount of compensation for shooting down of Ukrainian plane Society 16:09
Azerbaijan's Azerigaz PU reveals latest data on gas pipeline laying Oil&Gas 16:09
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to transport steel coils Tenders 15:58
Azerbaijan's revenues from export of satellite services up ICT 15:57
Rail transit on the Turkmen-Iranian border increases Transport 15:53
Kazakhstan's monetary base expands in October Finance 15:49
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be up to 80% effective with a delay between doses Europe 15:30
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 absolute value of mortgage loans up Finance 15:25
Refinery of Iran’s SPGC being prepared for operation Oil&Gas 15:24
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 15:24
Start of third project for construction of solar photovoltaic station in Uzbekistan announced Oil&Gas 15:23
Azerbaijan unveils data on registered domains ICT 15:18
Azerbaijan can supply gas from Absheron, ACG deep gas reservoir in future – SOCAR Oil&Gas 15:15
Georgian TBC insurance discusses challenges in 2020 Business 15:08
Georgia's government working with investors on individual basis Business 15:03
Death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 55,000 people Society 14:53
Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on Finance 14:51
Annual review of key events in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 14:43
Turkmenistan releases data on international relations Business 14:39
Azerbaijani POW taken by Armenia discharged from hospital (PHOTO) Society 14:32
Ecuador becomes main exporter of bananas to Uzbekistan Business 14:31
Azerbaijani soldiers returned from Armenian captivity discharged home Society 14:31
Kazakhstan discloses 10M2020 trade turnover indicators with Turkey Business 14:31
Turkey reduces import of Kazakhstan's crude oil month-on-month Oil&Gas 14:30
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's notes appreciably tops supply Finance 14:29
Tourism becomes key source of foreign-exchange earnings in Georgia Finance 14:24
New HPP launched on Bozuv canal in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 14:17
Capacity of Iran's gas storage facilities to increase Oil&Gas 14:14
Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production opens tender for communication services Tenders 14:13
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Turkey up by over 18% Oil&Gas 14:13
Azerbaijan's banking sector finishes 11M2020 with profit Finance 14:08
Azerbaijan's SOCAR gets more revenues from polymer export Oil&Gas 14:08
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 14:07
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistan’s FMs to meet soon Politics 14:07
Relations with Armenia can be normalized - Turkish FM Politics 14:05
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery increases oil imports y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:48
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 13:25
Number of foreigners paying with bank cards in Azerbaijan continues to shrink Finance 13:18
More Italian municipalities adopt documents to support Azerbaijan Politics 13:16
Georgia's economy focuses on higher value added sectors Business 13:14
Review of Georgian oil sector in 2020 Oil&Gas 13:13
Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022 Russia 13:00
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency talks classification, spheres of local start-up activities ICT 12:53
Amount of swap transactions between Azerbaijan's Central Bank and EBRD remains below limit Finance 12:52
Iran's NIOC announces corrosion costs for first time Oil&Gas 12:52
Indian economy could be 'most resilient' in subregion in long term: UN Other News 12:47
Kazakhstan reports decrease in value of money transfers abroad Finance 12:23
Iran's NIGC clarifies reduction of gas exports to Iraq Oil&Gas 12:23
Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone tends to normalize - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:14
SOCAR Trading to purchase 2 million tons Turkmen oil Oil&Gas 12:12
Azerbaijan increases imports of vehicles, spares Transport 12:09
Volume of textile products manufactured in Uzbekistan for 11M2020 revealed Uzbekistan 12:04
Generation data of Iran's Ramin TPP announced Oil&Gas 12:02
All news