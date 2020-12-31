Kuwait condemns Aden airport attacks

Kuwait strongly condemned the explosions in Aden airport in Yemen, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Such "cowardly terrorist act" aims at thwarting the positive steps achieved through the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the formation of the new Yemeni government, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed confidence that such action would not deter the new Yemeni government from carrying out its duties in a way that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Yemeni people, security, and stability for the country.

Kuwait expressed solidarity with Yemen and its condolences to victims of the attack, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, it noted.

Three massive explosions on Wednesday struck Aden's airport in southern Yemen just minutes after the arrival of a new power-sharing government from Saudi Arabia, leaving at least 20 people killed.