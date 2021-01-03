Qatar reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, 144,437 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 197 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 144,437, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 128 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 141,808, while the fatalities remained 245 for the sixth day running, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,252,433 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.