Oman to close land borders as COVID-19 infections hit 131,790
Oman will shut down its land borders for one week starting Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus as total infections hit 131,790, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The measure will come into effect from 6 p.m. local time on Monday and the closure can be extended, ONA said, citing a decision by the Gulf state's coronavirus emergency committee.
The Omani health ministry announced 526 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 131,790.
Meanwhile, 474 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 124,067, while three deaths were reported, pushing the death toll up to 1,512.
Latest
Delegation of Turkic Council, TURKSOY, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation arrives in Fizuli (PHOTO)
Turkic peoples to revive liberated Azerbaijani lands in spiritual and cultural field - TURKSOY Sec-Gen
Call for prayer sounded for first time at cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district previously occupied by Armenia (VIDEO)
We are happy with Azerbaijan’s return of its ancestral lands - Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (PHOTO)
Delegation of Turkic Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY visit Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azercell’s Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics provided free medical service to the hundreds of residents in 2020! (PHOTO)