Oman to close land borders as COVID-19 infections hit 131,790

Oman will shut down its land borders for one week starting Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus as total infections hit 131,790, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The measure will come into effect from 6 p.m. local time on Monday and the closure can be extended, ONA said, citing a decision by the Gulf state's coronavirus emergency committee.

The Omani health ministry announced 526 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 131,790.

Meanwhile, 474 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 124,067, while three deaths were reported, pushing the death toll up to 1,512.