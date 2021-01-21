Suicide attack kills three, injures 16 in central Baghdad market
A suicide attacker using an explosive vest killed three people and injured 16 in central Baghdad market, police and medical sources said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Police sources said death toll from the attack inside a crowded market in Baghdad’s Tayaran square could rise as some wounded were in a critical condition.
