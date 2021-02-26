Kuwait reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, 189,046 in total

Kuwait reported on Friday 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed number in the country to 189,046, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced five more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,072. The tally of recoveries in Kuwait rose by 1,114 to 177,133, while 10,841 coronavirus-related patients were receiving treatment.

The Kuwaiti government decided on Monday to close land and sea borders from Feb. 24 until March 20 with the exception of shipping operations.

On Feb. 3, the government decided to suspend all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, starting from Feb. 7, excluding pharmacies and grocery shops, for up to a month.

In addition, all celebrations, including the National and Liberation Days celebration on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, are also prohibited.