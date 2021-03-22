Saudi Arabia proposes ceasefire in Yemen

Saudi Arabia presented a new peace initiative on Monday to end the war in Yemen, including a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The initiative, announced by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, would include reopening Sanaa airport, and allow fuel and food imports through Hodeidah port, both of which are controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Political negotiations between the Saudi-backed government and the Houthis would be restarted, he told a news conference, It would take effect when the Yemeni sides accepted.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government issued a statement welcoming the offer.

The United Nations welcomes the Saudi “intention to undertake a number of measures to help end the conflict in Yemen”, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday, stressing that “it’s still early days”.

Haq said the proposal is aligned with the U.N. initiative and that special envoy Martin Griffiths would now follow up with the warring parties.