Jordan arrests former top palace aide and a member of royal family in security clampdown

Jordanian security forces arrested a former adviser to King Abdullah, a member of the royal family and others on “security related” grounds, the Petra state news agency said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

U.S.-educated Bassem Awadallah, a long-time confidant of the king who later became minister of finance, and Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid, a member of the royal family were detained along with other unnamed figures, Petra said. It gave no details.

Arrests of top officials and royal family members are rare in Jordan.