Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

Kuwaiti citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to travel abroad from May 22, the information ministry said on Monday, citing a decision by Kuwait’s cabinet, Trend reports with reference to Al Arabiya.

The ban does not include people in age groups ineligible to receive vaccinations. A previous directive banning the entry of non-Kuwaitis into the Gulf state still stands, the statement said.

New daily COVID-19 cases in Kuwait have risen since the start of the year and are now hovering between 1,300 and 1,500 a day.

Kuwait has registered more than 276,500 cases in total.

The country suspended flights from India 10 days ago following a surge in infections there.