LNG shipments from Qatar to UAE to resume, signalling improving ties

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker that loaded cargo from Qatar is signalling the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as its destination, the first such shipment since mid-2017, reflecting improving ties between the countries, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

LNG tankers sometimes change destination, but if the shipment is completed, this would be the first time a Qatari LNG cargo has been shipped to the UAE since May 2017, ship-tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon and data intelligence firm Kpler showed.

The tanker, Al Ghariya, loaded a cargo from Ras Laffan on May 10 and is at anchor but is showing that it is due to discharge the cargo in Jebel Ali, in the UAE, on May 13, data showed on Wednesday.

Another LNG tanker, Al Gattara, which had loaded from Ras Laffan on May 5 had also initially signalled Jebel Ali as its destination but diverted to Asia, Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia said.

Both tankers are on long-term charter to Qatargas, she added.

Qatar has also resumed monthly exports of condensate to the UAE since February, shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon showed.

Qatari condensate exports to the UAE jumped to 1.7 million barrels in April, up from 287,000 barrels in February, the data showed.