Egypt's GDP growth at 7.7% in Q4 2020-21

Arab World 2 September 2021 12:53 (UTC+04:00)
Egypt's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.7% in the March to June quarter compared to a 1.7% contraction in the same quarter last year, the cabinet said in a statement, citing the planning minister, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The initial reading of Egypt's GDP growth in the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended in June was nearly 3.3%, the statement added. The country expects growth of 5.4% in the current financial year that started in July.

