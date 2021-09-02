Egypt's GDP growth at 7.7% in Q4 2020-21

Egypt's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.7% in the March to June quarter compared to a 1.7% contraction in the same quarter last year, the cabinet said in a statement, citing the planning minister, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The initial reading of Egypt's GDP growth in the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended in June was nearly 3.3%, the statement added. The country expects growth of 5.4% in the current financial year that started in July.