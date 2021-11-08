Powerful blast rocks downtown Baghdad

Arab World 8 November 2021 05:28 (UTC+04:00)
Powerful blast rocks downtown Baghdad

A powerful explosion rocked downtown Baghdad on Sunday evening, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Alsumaria television channel, the incident occurred near the al-Qarrada area in the so-called Green Zone, or the International Zone, a heavy guarded diplomatic and government area in Baghdad. No further details are available.

A bomb-laden drone attacked the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Green Zone early on Sunday. The prime minister was not hurt. He was evacuated to a safe place.

