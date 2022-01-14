At least four rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi officials

At least four rockets targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Thursday, two Iraqi security officials said. The area is home to diplomatic missions and the seat of Iraq’s government, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Three of the missiles struck within the parameters of the American Embassy, the officials said. Another hit a school located in a nearby residential complex. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

An Iraqi military statement said a girl and a woman were injured in the attack, without providing more details. The statement said the rockets had been launched from the Dora neighborhood of Baghdad.

Witnesses said they heard the embassy’s C-RAM defense system — supposed to detect and destroy incoming rockets, artillery and mortar shells — during the attack.