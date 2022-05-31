3 rockets land near air base housing U.S. experts in W. Iraq

Three rockets landed on Monday outside the perimeter of an air base housing U.S. military experts and agencies in Iraq's western province of Anbar, an Iraqi army source said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The three rockets landed in the evening near the Ayn al-Asad Airbase near the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, causing no casualties, an officer from Anbar Operations Command told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

After the attack, the Iraqi security forces found the rocket launchers in an area outside the town of Haditha, about 210 km northwest of Baghdad, the source said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but uncontrolled militias frequently target Iraqi military bases housing U.S. military advisors across the country, and the U.S. embassy in Baghdad has been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.