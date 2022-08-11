12 killed in traffic accident in southern Egypt

At least 12 people were killed on Wednesday in a collision between a microbus and a truck on the Aswan-Cairo agriculture road in southern Egypt, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The truck crushed the microbus on which all the passengers were killed, Mohamed Al-Dikhily, manager of Aswan Ambulance Authority, told Xinhua.

The high speed of the microbus driver was behind the accident, he noted.

"Thirteen ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident to take the injured to the Aswan Public Hospital, and the dead people were transferred to the morgue," he added.

Road accidents are common in Egypt because of poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely enforced traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network, building new roads and bridges, and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.