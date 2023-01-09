Tunisia rescues 305 Italy-bound migrants from sinking boats

Tunisia's naval guards have rescued 305 Italy-bound illegal migrants from sinking boats off the country's coasts late Saturday night, National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The naval guards have foiled eight attempts by illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa to cross the Mediterranean, Jbabli said in a statement.

Tunisian authorities will take necessary measures against the illegal immigrants, it noted.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.